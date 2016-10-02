Letter: Catholic Church has taken necessary steps to stop pedophilia

In reply to Richard Olsen’s letter (TCH, Sept. 2) against the Catholic Church, he needs to know that the church has taken the necessary steps to stop any pedophilia like that which took place in the past century.
According to Catalyst journal, September issue: “Between July 1, 2014, and June 30, 2015, .01 percent of the Catholic clergy had a credible accusation made against them regarding those issues. There is no organization in the nation that has a better record on this score today than the church, but don’t look for the media to report it.”
Richard St. Hilaire, Pasco
