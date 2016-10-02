Letter: Thanks to people who stopped to help after motorcycle wreck

On Sept. 15 at 5:40 a.m. while heading west on Keene Road on my motorcycle, a white vehicle made a left turn onto Keene Road from Kapalua into the left lane. This white car then merged into the right lane, running me off the road. This car did not stop to see if I was OK.
I would like to thank all the people who did stop and help. After two days in the hospital, six broken ribs, bruises, abrasions, a totaled motorcycle and all my leather gear scraped beyond repair, I feel lucky to be alive.
This is for the driver of the white car — I give you the benefit of the doubt that you may not have realized that you caused the accident. But if you happen to read this, I just wanted you to know that I am OK.
John Tallent, Kennewick
Comments