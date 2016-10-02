Letter: Vote Steve Simmons for state representative

We encourage you to vote for Steve Simmons, who we have known for more than 45 years and for whom we have the greatest respect. Steve is a clear thinker and successful business owner who works diligently to improve our community.
To that end, Steve has chaired a variety of community service organizations including Tri-City Legislative Council, Richland Chamber of Commerce and Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce. Steve, along with his wife Shirley, supports local charities such as Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Tri-Cities Cancer Center and ARC of the Tri-Cities.
As our representative in Olympia, Steve will bring a fresh perspective on local and regional issues, as well as new energy to the challenging task of working with elected officials to improve the future of our community.
Steve has never been afraid of hard work and we, as his constituents, will benefit from his strong work ethic and dedication. From his early years as an automotive tech, to later managing and owning several successful businesses, Steve will put in the time required to get the job done right. Please vote Steve Simmons for 8th District State Representative.
Richmond “Dick” and Diane Hoch, Kennewick
