October 2, 2016 4:09 AM

Letter: Vote Simmons and Jansons for state representative

There are critical issues in Olympia right now that pose serious challenges to our state and local economies. Resolving them will require well-concerted, bipartisan efforts.

The McCleary decision to fully fund K-12 education by 2018 is chief among them. Without a united legislative plan forward, the McCleary decision is nothing less than a fiscal knife at the throat of our state budget demanding immediate billions. If there was ever a need for cool-headed politicians to reach across the aisle and seek answers, it is now. The voting records of Larry Haler and Brad Klippert show they are firmly entrenched in ultra-conservative ideology and incapable of bipartisan thinking (redraw state boundaries to secede as a separate state). Really? What an embarrassing waste of legislative time.

I have heard Rick Jansons speak on education-related issues. He is refreshingly articulate and passionate on the subject and would represent us well. I have known Steve Simmons since Kennewick High School (forever). He is a straight-shooter, a grass-roots successful businessman and the embodiment of commitment to this community, to all of us.

I’m sure Mr. Haler and Mr. Klippert are good guys, but I think we deserve better, more effective representation in Olympia. Vote Simmons and Jansons.

Chris Barnes, Kennewick

