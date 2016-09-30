Letter: Elect Steve Simmons to the state Legislature

We have a very unique 8th District race for the state Legislature shaping up between incumbent Larry Haler and businessman Steve Simmons. What makes it quite historic is the overwhelming support for a challenger from the community’s current and past elected officials, business leaders, and civic groups.
Steve Simmons is endorsed by the mayors of Richland, Kennewick and West Richland, the Benton County Republican Party, county officials, and the list goes on. He has a solid reputation for being an honest, hardworking businessman who gives generously back to his community.
That alone doesn’t explain the drive for change in this office.
Ask yourself how Larry Haler has lost the respect and support of so many of the people he’s worked with. My experience with Haler as councilman was that of a bully, especially with softer-spoken council members. His motivation was, and continues to be, self-advancement in the world of politics. He has never hesitated to distort facts, or damage people to achieve this goal. Haler is disregarded in Olympia by fellow elected officials because of his continuous lack of integrity and ethics.
Our community deserves to be represented by someone who shares our values. Please join me in electing Steve Simmons.
Rob Welch, former mayor of Richland
Comments