Letter: Vote Clint Didier for 4th Congressional District

Citizen, husband, farmer, statesman, candidate — Clint Didier is all of these and more. Many of us know him as an American patriot, others as a student scholar of the Constitution. As a patriot and scholar he is more than qualified to hold the seat representing Washington’s 4th Congressional District.
He is known among his numerous friends as one who wants to be held accountable, while holding others equally accountable, particularly those who make a career out of holding public office simply to serve themselves. You can count on him to restore “honorable” in fact to the title of the 4th District’s congressman. Honorable will again mean something in the halls of Congress.
He will serve you well. He is a strong advocate of financial responsibility, Omnibus budget proposals will not have his yes vote. He will hold the executive office financially responsible. Clint will be a strong spokesperson regarding issues, under consideration, that fly in the face of the spirit and intent of the Constitution.
Vote Clint Didier to represent the 4th Congressional District.
John Talbott, Pasco
