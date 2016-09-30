Letter: Clinton should clearly not be in the Oval Office

The recent revelation, (carefully released just before the long Labor Day weekend to minimize its destructive effect on the Clinton campaign) about Hillary’s inability to recall what she did, when she did it, if she used more than one phone or not, or if she ever sent classified information over her personal server, leads me to ask the following questions.
If, as she claims, she can’t remember what she did, when she did it or with whom she did it, then what are we doing to even consider electing this woman to be our president?
And if she does remember what she did, when, where and with whom, and is simply lying, then the question is the same: what are we doing even considering electing her to the presidency?
Either she’s seriously impaired, and should clearly not be in the Oval Office, or she’s a liar and should clearly not be in the Oval Office. In either case, the very fact that this woman could end up being the president of this country is terrifying, and you don’t have to be pro-Trump to understand this.
Lynn Doublin, Richland
Comments