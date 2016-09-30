Letter: Would have loved to see Sanders debate with Trump

I want to respond to two people who wrote about choice, little said on Hillary’s so-called corruption, integrity, honesty, et cetera, in elections. Fox News tells both sides with distorted views. I see a few things on MSNBC, but I don’t see hate on that channel.
Donald Trump changes his mind very often about most things. He does not look on other races favorably, but he wants their votes. He complained about a judge being Mexican. He mocked a disabled person scornfully. Those are just a few reasons why he should not be our president.
Hillary Clinton is said to be corrupt. I’ve heard that about lots of politicians. Will Rogers seemed to think politicians were second-class citizens. For one thing, Trump is not a politician. But I would pick Hillary over Trump in a heartbeat. At least she is not hateful or embarrassing!
On the other hand, I would have loved to see Bernie debate with Trump! He was my first choice; little words like “social” or “Jewish” don’t scare me, I know Medicare is a social program, so is Social Security. And I like Jewish people. Rush Limbaugh bends the truth shamefully. I guess opinions are many, in this case. God Bless America!
Bess Drozd, Pasco
