Letter: Not standing for Pledge of Allegiance is wrong

Some people in my school classes don’t stand up for the Pledge of Allegiance, and I think that’s very disrespectful to everyone who has fought for our country. If you don’t stand up for the pledge, in my eyes, you’re saying “I don’t care enough to stand up,” and that's not OK with me.
We enjoy a lot of freedoms in America because so many people died for this country, and that’s exactly what the flag and the pledge are about. We fought for our freedoms and people should respect that.
I might not be the most patriotic guy in America, but I know that sitting and not saying the pledge is very wrong.
AJ Brown, Richland
