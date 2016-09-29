Letter: Re-elect Brad Peck as Franklin County commissioner

I heartily endorse Brad Peck for re-election as Franklin County commissioner. A retired Air Force officer, he is a man of integrity and principle who is not shy about standing up for Franklin County’s interests.
Brad is a strong proponent of bi-county cooperation based on mutual respect and equal say. He has correctly resisted demands by Benton County commissioners who want majority voting authority on policy and spending matters, based on Benton’s larger purse and the 70/30 population split between counties.
Instead, Brad has called for both counties to have equal say on policy matters, while each county pays for the program resources they use. As two separately elected legislative bodies, neither county’s board of commissioners should be allowed to set policy and levy spending requirements on the citizens of another county who did not elect them.
Brad has championed bi-county crisis response and mental health programs, strongly supports the bi-county court system, and has been a leader in helping consolidate our regional 911 services.
Franklin County needs continued strong leadership to ensure its interests are protected and that we are treated as an equal partner. Brad Peck provides that leadership. He deserves our support.
Felix Vargas, Pasco
Comments