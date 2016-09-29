Letter: Corporations are not people and money is not free speech

The conservative nonprofit organization, Citizens United, filed a complaint against the Federal Election Commission in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. It challenged the constitutionality of several statutory provisions of the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act (BCRA), commonly known as the McCain-Feingold Act.
As a result of hearing this case, in a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court struck down provisions of the BCRA that prohibited corporations (including nonprofit corporations) and unions from making independent expenditures and “electioneering communications.”
According to a Bloomberg survey, over 80 percent of Republicans and Democrats disagree with this ruling, making it a bipartisan issue. Corporations are not people and money is not free speech, yet the Supreme Court ruled the opposite when it made this part of the Citizens United complaint the law of the land.
Amendment I-735 is a grassroots initiative to put the state of Washington on record as calling for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution clarifying that corporate bodies are not people, money is not free speech, and political donations should be disclosed and not bundled under some corporate entity. If it is passed, Washington will be the 18th state to ask Congress to overturn the Supreme Court ruling.
Bill Petrie, Richland
