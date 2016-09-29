Letter: State leaders need to understand that Washingtonians need Uber

Uber can be the best way to get to your destination — it is inexpensive and convenient when available. It isn’t like taking a taxi: it connects passengers with willing drivers. The individual cars are clean and safe.
The way Uber works is pretty simple. A passenger calls for a car with a smartphone running the Uber app. An Uber driver then is called to the passenger’s location and takes the passenger to their destination. No cash is exchanged — payment is taken automatically from the passenger’s debit card. No tip is required.
You can support ride sharing in Washington by signing a petition at action.uber.org/washington. Uber has been serving King County for over three years. Riders there have found it a more reliable and affordable way to commute.
Now is the time for all cities of Washington, especially the Tri-Cities, to have access to benefits of Uber. The Legislature is debating bills that would create safe, affordable jobs and affordable and reliable transportation. Streamlined regulations that focus on safety will also improve service levels in cities where Uber is already operating. We need help make sure state leaders understand that Washingtonians need Uber.
Suzanne Weckner, Richland
Betty Bacon, Richland
