Letter: Society teaching young women wrong message about their appearance

Today’s trends are nice to know. It keeps the older looking younger and the younger looking older.
However, today’s society is reading young woman that if they do not follow the trends then they are not beautiful. Today’s society is teaching young women that if they do not have a small waistline and a big rear end, they are not appealing to the male eye. Society teaches young woman today that if they do not have thick and dark eyebrows, they are not pretty. Society teaches young women today that if they do not have a lot of highlighter on or long hair or nice eyeliner or big lips, they aren’t pretty.
However, that is not true — every person is unique and nobody should be defined by what is the latest trend right now. Every person is unique and beautiful in their own way. Ten years from now, having long hair and a small waistline and nice eyeliner won’t mean anything, because you're beautiful.
Brenda Rios, Kennewick
