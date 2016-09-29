Letter: Change is inevitable, but not all change is good

Things I think I have learned: Change is inevitable, but not all change is good. It is just as racist to vote for someone because of color as it is to vote against them solely because of color. It is just as sexist to vote for someone because of gender as it is to vote against them because of gender. It is just as homophobic to vote for someone because they are LGBT as it is to vote against them because they are LGBT.
All politicians on national and state levels think more of themselves and their party before their constituents and what may be right or wrong, or in the best interest of the country.
Common sense is dead and buried by political correctness. God (oops!) help us.
Craig Liebler, Kennewick
