Letter: Change is inevitable, but not all change is good

1:36 Dedication and tours of Marcus Whitman Elementary School Wednesday night Pause

1:40 Beat the heat with solar cooking

0:34 Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding in Kentucky

4:10 Looking ahead to week 5 of the football season

3:35 Prep Countdown: Last week's statistical stars

2:52 Prep Countdown: Interview with Kamiakin head volleyball coach Morgan Schauble

5:23 Ellensburg blasts Prosser 35-12 in early season showdown

5:53 Prep Countdown: Kennewick edges Walla Walla 41-40 in overtime

1:27 Peanuts-themed corn maze at Middleton Fall Festival 2016 near Pasco

2:18 'We need our fathers and mothers' child weeps at Charlotte City Council days after shooting, protests