Letter: Initiative 732 would make Washington uncompetitive with rest of the world

Who are these unelected people who have the authority to arbitrarily make up or otherwise change the Clean Air Rule? Even if you believe in manmade global warming, Washington state, when compared to the rest of the world, must be nine places past the decimal in the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere.
How can Ecology director Bellon possibly believe that initiating rules which do nothing to reduce global warming, but instead result in Washington’s energy production, manufacturing businesses and agricultural industry becoming uncompetitive with the rest of the world, be good for our state? Initiative 732 would add a steadily increasing tax, culminating in a $100 per ton penalty to the citizens of Washington.
In championing this harmful and misguided policy, Gov. Inslee demonstrates leadership that is as delusional as that of the first lemming who flings himself from the cliff into the sea.
Mike Thornton, Richland
