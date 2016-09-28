Letter: Why would America want to elect candidate Putin prefers?

So maybe Hillary should not have lumped 50 percent of Trump’s supporters in the “deplorable basket.” One thing that seems certain is that Trump is deplorable.
What is he hiding from the American people in his tax returns? How much money does he owe to countries or partners that can be looked upon as a conflict or a security risk to our country? Who is the Trump empire obligated to and what privileges will be extended to them?
When I was vetted for a security clearance, I am very certain that my tax returns were looked at, as well as my husband’s and quite possibly other family members. The president and anyone who seeks to be president must be checked out even more thoroughly than anyone seeking work at the Hanford site.
Anyone who says they love this country should be concerned about recent hacking of the emails of prominent people in this country to sway the American people to vote for Donald Trump. There is substantial proof that the former KGB is behind this effort to manipulate the American presidential elections. Why in the world would America want to elect the candidate that Putin prefers?
Cheryl Sanders, Kennewick
