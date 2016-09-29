Letters to the Editor

September 29, 2016 4:57 AM

Letter: Children caring for mom in wheelchair at reunion made people smile

My husband and I attended his reunion recently. The most memorable event was not a long-lost friendship renewed, a class prank remembered, new friends made, but watching a lady in a wheelchair being cared for by her grown children.

They had come from Reno with her so she could celebrate her reunion. They took turns helping her eat, and talking to her, but also enjoyed themselves, and made conversation with her friends. They were happy to make the special occasion as fulfilling as possible for her.

It was good to see such devotion and love given so freely. It made our hearts smile.

Maggee Fraser, Kennewick

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Kadlec’s taller patient tower ready to open

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos