Letter: Thanks to Tri-City Outlaws escorting seniors at gala

“Memories Are Made of This,” a recent vintage Hollywood gala at the Royal Columbian Senior Living Community, was a huge success.
It wasn’t the food or the drinks that made it great. The music was phenomenal, but that is not what the essence of the party portrayed. The seniors who live there have a lot of spirit! The evening of glitz and glamour brought back memories.
Special thanks to the Tri-City Outlaws hockey team for escorting the silver-haired beauties down the red carpet, posing with them for pictures in front of the white stretch limo (courtesy of Lifestyle Limousine), and for dancing with them to music of their era (1930s and 1940s) sung by Chris Anderson of Edmonds, Wash.
Though generations apart, the young and old mingled for this glamorous event, creating a youthful energy. The hockey team served the hors d’oeuvres on golden platters with a smile and genuine attention.
Katie Haynes, Kennewick
