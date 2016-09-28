Letter: Who cares what NFL players do during national anthem?

The news these days is so depressing, that I mostly just watch classic old movies and sports on TV. But the current coverage of the pro football players kneeling during the national anthem has to stop.
Who cares what these concussion brain-damaged guys do during the playing of the anthem? The press covering it only encourages it. Frankly, I only care whether they are all paying income tax on their exorbitant salaries.
But you know, what will really be fascinating, is when Colin Kaepernick is finally dumped, will he file a lawsuit against the 49ers for retaliation for engaging in protected conduct?
Stan Bensussen, Richland
Comments