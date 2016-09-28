Letter: Vote for Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

I’m asking for your support in voting for Judge Joe Burrowes as our new Superior Court judge, Position 3 for Benton/Franklin County.
A number of people know Joe Burrowes as “Judge Joe” because of his openness, honesty, integrity and high moral values, as displayed in his current position as a District Court judge. I’ve known Joe for a number of years both professionally and personally. He started his career in law enforcement as a Hanford patrolman. He continued his education in law enforcement until he earned his law degree and passed the bar.
Along with his strong ethics and the positive recognition received from his fellow peers, giving back to his community has been one of Joe’s primary goals, either by doing pro bono work for those without funds or serving on special community committees helping others, i.e., young adults, domestic violence programs, education, court system, etc. He is honorable and tireless, as shown by his years of service in the judicial system as a District Court judge.
Without question, Judge Joe Burrowes will be both a positive and effective Superior Court judge. Vote for Judge Joe Burrowes as our our next Superior Court judge.
Lee Leingang, Kennewick
