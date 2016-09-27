Letter: The language of America is English

Now that all three jurisdictions in charge of investigating police actions have agreed there is no cause of action in the Pasco tragedy, I would hope we can move on and try to make the necessary changes needed.
My hope is that all of the groups can pool their resources and work as one to achieve their goals, rather than each focusing on their own agenda. We should be focusing on the cause of why these incidents happen, rather on what happens after the fact. Rather than demanding that we need officers who can speak more than one language, we should be educating the various nationalities to learn the English language.
We all live in America. The language of America is English. By catering to each individual’s needs we expand the problem. It offends me when I call my bank and have to press 1 to speak to a teller. Our national motto in English is “out of many, one.” Not the other way around.
Dale Morrison, Burbank
