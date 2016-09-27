Letter: Elect Rebecca Francik as state representative

I was born in Pasco and its continued prosperity is important to me, which is why I want us to send a highly qualified councilwoman to represent us in Olympia from the 16th District.
Rebecca Francik knows how local government functions and what the needs of the region are after serving five terms on the Pasco City Council, where I have watched her handle many tough issues with a common-sense, measured, and consensus-building approach.
She has a background in agriculture and teaches in the Pasco School District. She has served on two statewide task forces under two governors to provide needed upgrades to roads, sewers, and water treatment plants, especially in smaller towns in the state. Her roots are in Eastern Washington and her voice is already familiar with many current legislators, as she has advocated for Pasco, Walla Walla, and surrounding areas.
She will be a constructive voice in the next legislative session on important budget issues like fully funded education, mental health, and improving employment opportunities for all. Please check out her website at voteFrancik.com and consider volunteering or donating to the cause.
Elect Rebecca Francik for state representative from the 16th Legislative District!
Jan Connolly, Pasco
Comments