Letter: Thanks to Pasco, West Richland for safe streets policies

The Alliance for a Livable and Sustainable Community (ALSC) congratulates the cities of Pasco and West Richland for adopting a Complete Streets Policy (CSP). On Sept. 6, the councils of both jurisdictions formally adopted a policy to work towards having streets that are safe and efficient not only for motor vehicles, but also for pedestrians and bicyclists. Future planning will work towards accommodating both human and motor powered modes of transportation.
A CSP will lead to more streets that allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely move about. These two communities are taking tangible steps to improve the quality of life and health of residents and their environment. Complete streets also encourage economic development! Funding for Complete Streets is available through new legislation passed by our state legislators, but unless a city has a Complete Streets policy, they will miss out on millions of available dollars for these types of improvements.
For these reasons, ALSC believes that communities with a complete streets policy become better places to live, work, play and visit. Hopefully, our other jurisdictions will soon follow the lead of West Richland and Pasco.
Carol Moser, Chairman, ALSC, Kennewick
