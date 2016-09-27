Letter: Trump scares many in his own party and across the world

It’s amazing that a presidential candidate who has demonized races of people and religions by possibly billions, and has inspired like-minded people to follow him, has been idolized for insulting most in his own party — then claims it’s OK, as long as he refers to this as being politically incorrect.
The candidate who is the official birther-in-chief now leads party officials who for eight years racially desensitized the country. This ultra-right political experiment has scared not only many in his own party and the country, but also the world.
I am Hispanic, a veteran, worked union for 30 years and have always found a way, no matter who or what party was in office, that’s the American way.
To believe Trump is so idealistic he can change your life and the world simply because he is politically incorrect is comical. You cannot change his mind by making him act presidential — that’s just acting. The end product of this experiment, if it goes bad, is we don’t know whose turn will be next to sit in the back of the bus. It could be you.
C.G. Navejar, Pasco
Comments