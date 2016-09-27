Letter: Please report suspected child abuse or neglect

With school back in session, it is important to remember that each child deserves to be in a safe environment in and out of school. Child abuse can be hard to distinguish, but we hope that everyone will take notice of the children in our community.
Some possible signs of child abuse or neglect are:
▪ Unexplained injuries.
▪ Truancy, frequently incomplete homework, or frequent changes of schools.
▪ Fear, withdrawal, depression, anxiety.
▪ Wearing clothes that are not appropriate to weather.
▪ Lack of personal care or hygiene.
If you are concerned about keeping a child safe from child abuse, you can help that child by reporting. Please call your local law enforcement agency if you suspect child abuse or neglect.
For more information about reporting, please contact the Support Advocacy & Resource Center at 509-374-5391.
Rosanna Herrera, sexual assault advocate, Kennewick
