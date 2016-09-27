Letter: Why do we expect anyone to fix America when we are the problem?

French diplomat Alexis de Tocqueville said, “If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”
Currently, we abort our babies, shun marriage and commitment, disrespect authority, immerse ourselves in drugs, alcohol and pornography, display violence in the form of everything from road rage to murder, lie and deceive, experience increased gang activity, have an unsafe school environment, expect our government to support us, promote racial hatred, engage in human trafficking, use filthy language, ad infinitum.
Soon we will be voting for either a scandalous liar, or a man with no diplomacy, full of pride and arrogance, to lead us and make us great again.
Why do we expect anyone to fix America when we are the problem? Why should God bless America when we have turned our backs on Him and everything moral? Perhaps we will be great again when we are good again.
Gayle Rowett, Pasco
