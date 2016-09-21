Letter: Shoot guns at the range, not near my home

Congratulations, oh mighty hunter! At 6:09 a.m. on an otherwise peaceful Saturday morning, you shot the little birdy out of the sky, not 50 yards from our home, where my children were sleeping until they were awakened by the sounds of gunfire.
My neighbor, a disabled Vietnam veteran with PTSD, was visibly shaken — again! — by the sound of useless gunfire in a otherwise quiet, settled neighborhood. Have you given the first thought to the fact that we all live here for the peace and quiet that you so callously disturb?
Since you can afford numerous rounds to fire off at random, I assume you can afford admission to the gun range. Go there.
Carrol Parker, Kennewick
