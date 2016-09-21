Letter: Roundabout at Steptoe and Columbia Park Trail should have been left alone

Concerning the roundabout at Steptoe and Columbia Park Trail, all the redoing to improve traffic has caused a bigger mess and more traffic hazards.
It does not take very long watching to see where the major problem is. The entering traffic from the highway comes in at 60-plus mph and is supposed to slow down to 20 mph before entering the roundabout. Most enter at speeds more than 30 mph and closer to 40-plus mph.
More enforcement is needed, and perhaps a flashing sign with the traffic speed indicator should be permanently mounted to remind drivers of their speed. A camera should also be mounted so those going faster than the posted speed can be cited. Cameras work terrific on the west side and cite drivers for violations.
Those of us going east on Columbia Park Trail end up stacked up past the Desert Gold Motel every morning. We have been reduced down to only one lane while the traffic off the highway never slows down. The roundabout should have been left alone, and enforcement of the speed limits would have solved the issues.
Tom Peterson, Richland
