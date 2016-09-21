Letters to the Editor

September 21, 2016 5:18 AM

Letter: Thanks to first responders for quick response and compassion

Thank you to Kennewick firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police for your quick response and your compassion when responding to our next door neighbor’s 911 call in the middle of the night.

The outcome was tragic, but you really stepped up your game from the moment you arrived on the scene until the last officer left. A follow-up visit a few days later from one of the responding officers was a surprise and a comfort to our friend.

Please be safe out there and know you are very much appreciated!

Terrie Wemhoff, Kennewick

