Letter: Hope Solo is the best goalkeeper in the world

In response to the analysis by Matt Calkin in the Seattle Times, regarding the suspension of Hope Solo, I would like to make the following observations:
Show me a real competitive athlete, who is a gracious loser in an important competition, and I will show you a pink elephant. Hope Solo’s success as a goalkeeper, her hardworking drive from her days in Richland High School, to her present status as the best goalkeeper in the world, takes a lot of drive and dedication and should be admired! Outbursts and comments release frustration and stress.
Don’t forget — the USA women’s goalkeeper is the best in the world. She has the most shutouts in games played.
The USA women’s soccer team was outcoached by the Swedish coach, who practiced defense with lightning counter offense and penalty shots practice. The Swedish coach admitted that it’s OK to be a coward if you win. Team USA, you have been outcoached by Sweden!!
Mathias Lam, Richland
