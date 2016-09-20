Letter: The things Trump wants to do would be a disaster for America

With Donald Trump behind in the polls, his campaign has tried to assure voters that he is changing his position on key issues of importance to all voters. He has been trying to change his image to that of a compassionate, nice person all of a sudden.
Who is he trying to kid? He is just the same old heartless, thoughtless Trump dressed up in new clothes. If the voters buy his new ploy, they will be getting the old Trump who is only out for himself. He will twist, change and manipulate anything to win.
Let’s hope the vast majority of voters see through his current ploy and realize just where this man stands on issues. The things he wants to do would be a disaster for America.
Woodie Shipman, Kennewick
