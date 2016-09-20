Letters to the Editor

September 20, 2016 4:05 AM

Letter: Vote Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court

I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe Burrowes for more than a decade. I watched him grow in private practice and as a trial attorney, and I always had great admiration and respect for his demeanor with his clients and his conduct as a trial lawyer.

Working with the accused can be wrought with difficulties, from mental health issues to substance abuse issues. Joe handled each person with respect and diligence. His experience provided a firm foundation as a judge in District Court.

As a District Court judge, Joe has truly embraced the overwhelming duty to keep our community safe. When a defendant leaves the courtroom they feel that he treated them fairly, even when harsh punishment is given.

Joe is not just a judge, he is a human being who treats others as human beings. His morals and values are high and respected in both his personal life and in his career. As a current District Court judge, he has faced a variety of criminal and civil matters. He has remained humble in his job. His experience and time serving as a District Court judge makes him a learned choice for a position in Superior Court.

Shelley Ajax, Kennewick

