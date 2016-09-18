Letter: Vote Joe Burrowes for Superior Court judge

I support Judge Joe Burrowes for Superior Court judge. I have had the privilege to meet Joe. He is a very caring, truthful, wonderful man. He is well-liked by anyone I have talked to. He is a man of great integrity and fairness.
I have observed him in the courtroom. He is very honest with everyone. He is firm, but fair. He knows the law and imposes very fair sentences and cares about each one he has to deal with. He explains things fully so they understand.
Please join me in voting for Judge Joe Burrowes. A man of integrity and one we can be proud to call our Superior Court judge.
Vickie Bowles, Pasco
