Letter: Vote for Judge Joe Burrowes

The foundation of our country is the rule of law administered by an independent judiciary. A recent national-level prosecutorial decision clearly demonstrates we need knowledgeable legal system members who are independent of political sway. I believe Judge Joe Burrowes not only understands, but also lives by this concept.
Judge Burrowes epitomizes the American Dream: Work hard and achieve your goal. I’m very impressed with his tenacity in achieving a law degree, as I can relate to working hard to make a living and attend night school! Not only does he possess an extremely strong work ethic, but I believe through this process he developed a working-class sense of fairness.
Finally, I’m very impressed with Judge Burrowes’ volunteer work with our community civilian police academies and high school programs. I’m particularly impressed with his support of our domestic violence advocate training. Judge Burrowes understands there is no place in our community for domestic violence.
Judge Burrowes possesses independence from politics, solid judicial knowledge, a strong work ethic and a sense of fairness. He has my vote. How about yours?
Mark S. Hanneman, West Richland
