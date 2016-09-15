Letter: Re-elect Judge Alex Ekstrom to ensure legal system is respected and trusted

I am a family law attorney who has had the honor of practicing before and watching the Honorable Judge Alex Ekstrom.
It is a given that he would excel on the bench in the criminal arena. However, what is so impressive is his performance on the family law docket. He brings the same pragmatic professional approach and there isn’t any questioning his rulings due to this. He also brings compassion and respect for all clients, regardless of their backgrounds or behavior.
I have practiced in many Washington jurisdictions and in front of all courts, to include the Washington Supreme Court, and I can say Benton and Franklin counties are truly blessed to have Judge Ekstrom on the bench.
We need to do everything possible to re-elect Judge Ekstrom. Our courts are only as good as our attorneys, Commissioners and judges and everyone can trust that Judge Ekstrom has the integrity and character, coupled with his legal knowledge base and work ethic, to help ensure our legal system is respected and trusted.
Jerry Davis, Richland
Comments