Letter: Thanks to Tri-Tech students for volunteering at Tumbleweed Music Festival

Tri-Tech is a great asset in our community. Students did a wonderful job volunteering at the Tumbleweed Music Festival this Labor Day weekend.
The radio class not only produced public service announcements for the festival, they also ran the open mic stage, providing emcee and soundboard support to the stage throughout the weekend.
Culinary arts students provided much-needed support in the kitchen and hospitality room, preparing meals and snacks for the 100-plus musicians and 125 volunteers.
I was very impressed with how these young adults applied skills they are learning in school to this real-life activity, and their willingness to give up the holiday weekend and volunteer.
Terry Andre, Tumbleweed volunteer, Kennewick
Comments