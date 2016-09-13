Letter: Donald Trump has been run through the mill

One of the toughest things to do is to tell the truth. It seems that people would rather believe a lie than to hear the truth.
Donald Trump has been run through the mill for just about everything imaginable and I am sure this will continue until after the election. Have you ever thought about this? He has never used taxpayer money to my knowledge to ever fund one of his projects. Can we say the same about politicians?
Politicians vote themselves exemptions, pay raises and anything they feel will benefit themselves. We the taxpayers go without just to fund these idiots. Trump funds his projects out of his pocket or with a group that is willing to take a risk to get ahead, not taxpayers’ money.
In many cases, the statements he has made have been proven to be truthful in the long run. Can you say that about any politician today? I agree that he does not sound political, but I do enjoy hearing the truth. Truth is refreshing, and we need more of it.
Chuck Miller Sr., Richland
Comments