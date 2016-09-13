Letter: Elect Judge Joe Burrowes for Benton-Franklin County Superior Court

We’ve known Joe Burrowes for more than 25 years. During those years, he showed us that given a chance, he could do anything he set his mind to achieve. He worked hard to learn what he needed to succeed in whatever he attempted. If that meant reading volumes of texts, he did it. If he needed to leave the security of a full-time job to pursue his education, he did it without hesitation or remorse, because Joe knew he could do more to better himself and to help others. Few would have attempted what Joe did and fewer still would have succeeded. Joe overcame many hurdles to get to where he is today.
Currently serving as a District Court judge for Benton and Franklin counties, Joe uses that experience and education to faithfully serve. Joe makes the community a better place, not only from the bench, but also by freely giving his time to support various community activities. We believe Joe is more than qualified to serve the citizens of this community as its newest Superior Court judge.
Willy and Diana Bernard, Richland
