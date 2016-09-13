Letter: Do not vote for a career politician with a history of abuse

I read a meme the other day that said “Corruption in politics doesn’t scare me, what scares me is how comfortable people are doing nothing about it.” A common mantra from progressive politicians is corruption and how the system is rigged against the common people. The laws of this country are supposed to apply equally to all, however; it seems that influential members of the government can break the law with impunity.
The media plays a big role in public awareness. The media either keeps a story in the headlines and distorts its importance, or downplays the event so the public remains unaware. Even if the media does their job and exposes corruption, the current political playbook is deny the allegations, claim it is a conspiracy, delay/obstruct the investigation, and then, when exposed, claim someone else did it.
Gone are the days where morality and ethics played a role in selection of a candidate. The Democratic National Committee influenced the primary election, disenfranchising millions of voters. There is evidence that indicates influence peddling at the State Department, yet there is no public outrage.
There is a great temptation to misuse power. Do not vote for a career politician with a history of abuse.
Ralph Rieger, Richland
