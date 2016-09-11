Letter: All constitutional rights need to be protected

Several states have passed voter ID laws to stop voter fraud. They get overturned, based on suppression of minority and poor people who can’t get an ID. It is an infringement of a constitutional right.
Several states are passing gun regulation, making guns useless. These laws seem OK in spite of the infringement of a constitutional right.
There was no right to vote until 1870, only the right to be represented. The right to vote appears in the 14th Amendment.
The right to own a weapon was mandatory in 1792. Every man 18-45 years old had to own a rifle, ammo and powder.
My point is not to address either scenario, just the hypocrisy I see. The people who adamantly support the first scenario (no ID) also adamantly support the second (gun control), in either case it is infringement on a constitutional right.
We have an initiative coming up to regulate guns. This is by popular vote (majority rule, not representation, not constitutional) and takes constitutional rights away from one group, and that means the majority can vote to take your rights next.
All rights need to be protected. Don’t vote away people’s rights, no matter which one it is.
Dennis Persinger, Benton City
