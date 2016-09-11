Letter: The naiveté of Donald Trump knows no bounds

The naiveté of Donald Trump knows no bounds. Here’s the cornerstone of his “immigration policy.”
Day 1, Trump threatens to stop all money transfers through Western Union to Mexico. Talk about government overreach. Outcome — resourceful folks will reroute the money through another country or establish a black market transfer.
Day 2, Mexico complains. Translation — millions of innocent Mexican families will no longer receive a few dollars each month to keep them afloat.
Day 3, Trump tells Mexico to hand over $5 billion-15 billion to keep him from stopping money transfers. The problem — the Mexican government and powerful drug cartels aren’t hurt by the stoppage of legal fund transfers. I doubt they will succumb to this pressure at all, let alone in three days. And if a wall is built at huge cost to American taxpayers, boats, planes, and tunnels will work just fine as alternate transports.
The only thing a wall does is make America look like communist Berlin. And wasn’t it President Reagan, Trump’s purported hero, who asked Gorbachev to “tear down this wall?” If this is the depth of Trump’s immigration policy, save us all some grief and keep him out of the White House.
Terri Stewart, Richland
Comments