Letter: Donald Trump is qualified to be president

I am tired of hearing the cry that Donald Trump is not qualified to be president. According to the Constitution, there are three qualifications: 1) Person must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, 2) Person must be at least 35 years of age, and 3) Person must have lived in the United States for 14 years.
Those are the only qualifications needed. There is no qualification that the person has held office or been a politician or anything else. Just those three qualifications, and only those three.
So, tell me how Mr. Trump is not qualified.
Mark Armstrong, Kennewick
