Letter: Waterfront belongs to all citizens, not the chamber of commerce

Your article regarding local control of the waterfront (“Richland, tribal leaders to discuss Columbia River shoreline,” TCH, Aug. 26) was not an objective news story.
You state that the concept of local control seems to be popular with locals because 90 percent of those who attended a chamber of commerce lunch supported it. Of course the chamber of commerce supports it! They are salivating at the prospect of packing the waterfront with commercial development.
The claim that access to the river for recreation is restricted by current ownership is simply not true. The trails along the river can be accessed at many different places. As for the money the cities spend on park maintenance, why shouldn’t they? Their citizens use the parks. (If you rent a house and mow the lawn, that does not mean you get to own the house.)
Also, with local control, will not the cities still have to spend money on maintenance, unless of course the real objective is to “monetize” the waterfront? Local control may work with proper conditions, but the waterfront belongs to all citizens — not the chamber of commerce.
Melvin Adams, Richland
