Letter: Vote for Hillary Clinton if you want a serial liar in White House

If your choice is for a serial liar, who is “extremely careless” regarding this country’s security, who will use her office to amass personal wealth by providing favors world over, who will finish the destruction of this country financial and otherwise, who will take away your means of self-defense by (sensible?) gun control, who will protect us like she protected those at Benghazi, who blames her crookedness on someone else, then vote for Hillary Clinton, who has been crooked most of her career.
Or if you think Hanford cleanup is more important than what I just wrote, you consider Trump’s three marriages worse than Hillary’s marriage to a serial philanderer, you consider peoples’ monetary situation is what makes America great, then vote for Hillary.
If you don’t see that America has lost that which truly made her great, then vote for Hillary.
John Faulkner, Richland
