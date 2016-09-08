Letter: Olympic swimmers should use the Hillary excuse

So four U.S. Olympic swimmers lied to cover up their misdeeds in Rio. Should we expect anything else, when our president is often referred to as the “liar-in-chief?” Or when his heir apparent to the throne has told so many lies to the American people that even she can’t keep track of them?
Perhaps those swimmers should use the Hillary excuse — “I misspoke” — when she lied about being under sniper fire in Bosnia. Or “I may have short circuited” when she lied about her email accounts to the FBI. Those excuses seem to have worked pretty well for her.
Instead of being fitted for a prison jumpsuit, she is trying to figure out which gown to wear to her coronation, so she can become our next “liar-in-chief.” God bless America!
Gerald Sorensen, Richland
Comments