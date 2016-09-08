Letter: Creation Festival in Kennewick is amazing

I am writing in hopes that you will know just how much we all appreciate Kennewick and Benton County Fairgrounds opening up their venue for us to have Creation Festival Northwest.
It truly is something amazing. The sense of community that we all have while we are there is so evident. Many of us festival attendees spend quite a bit of money in the local economy. We want to give back where we can. I hope you will all see we are a very peaceful, caring event that only brings, peace, hope, love, acceptance, music, prayer, and friendship to this venue.
I just wanted to take a moment and tell you how grateful I am to your community. The community of Kennewick and your local businesses were all so very helpful, polite, knowledgeable. This was the first time my family and I have been to Kennewick. I am so thankful that you blessed us so much with your hospitality. I hope to have many more visits to Kennewick and Creation. I enjoy going to your local businesses and meeting your town’s people also.
May God bless you always.
Deborah Barton, Arlington
