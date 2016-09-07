Letter: We need to abolish gun-free zones, not the Second Amendment

People say we need more gun control. Some say we should not have military-style firearms. Some say the Second Amendment should be abolished because it’s on a 200-year-old document.
People should study history. Prohibition did not work, the war on drugs did not work, and banning guns won’t work. That 200-year-old document has stood the test of time and should be left alone.
People have become too reliant on the government to solve their problems. People need to be more self-reliant. Law enforcement cannot be everywhere all the time. These mass shootings are over in seconds. We need to abolish gun-free zones, not the Second Amendment. Gun-free zones never saved a life. These cowards that shoot up innocent unarmed people would think twice if they knew they would be shot back at.
Study history — you will find the muzzleloader, revolver, and lever and bolt-action rifle were once used by the military. Preventing ownership of military-style firearms is just another trick to take away our liberty.
Ben Franklin wrote: “Those who would give up an essential liberty for temporary security deserve neither liberty nor security.” Profound words from a Founding Father.
Keith Goodenough, Benton City
Comments