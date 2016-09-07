Letter: No one believes cash to Iran was ‘leverage’

The White House secretly sent $400 million in cash to Iran to ransom some hostages. The Wall Street journal reported it, but the White House says it wasn’t ransom, just “leverage” — terminology that no one believes.
Now Iran has taken three new American hostages, and is demanding as ransom the $2 billion that our courts have ordered held to help victims of Iranian-sponsored terrorism.
I think the White House has simply decided that cash shipped to Iran to ransom hostages has become simply routine and periodic, perhaps like payments connected with our entitlements. Probably the cash is taken from Medicare, Social Security, or corn alcohol subsidies.
Of course, it would be better if the cash came from private sources like the Clinton Foundation.
Chuck Foley, Richland
