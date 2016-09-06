Letters to the Editor

September 6, 2016 4:24 AM

Letter: How do you know Hillary Clinton supports Hanford cleanup?

Regarding Mike Lawrence’s Aug. 18 letter to the editor about whether Donald Trump would support Hanford cleanup: How do you know Hillary Clinton supports Hanford cleanup?

I’m sure if the Tri-Cities can pony up several hundred thousand dollars, either for a speech or to the Clinton Foundation, Hanford cleanup would make the short list.

I suspect that Trump would leave it to the budget committee in the House, which would require the all-out support of our representatives.

Mary Ely, Richland

