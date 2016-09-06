Letter: Banning Second Amendment would make no sense

Should the Second Amendment be banned? I am no National Rifle Association member. However, I own a firearm that I never use.
I don’t believe that a band-aid approach like banning firearms will solve the problem with public shootings. The root cause of the problem is the mentality of the shooters. While some may think that firearms are weapons of mass destruction, they do not fire themselves. The minds behind them are the weapons. In my opinion, we should focus on mental health and reaching out to others within our community.
I also think when we give these shootings so much exposure to the public, it influences other mentally unstable people to try. Essentially, we are giving mass shooters what they want.
Mental health may not be the solution, but it is the step in the right direction. Banning the Second Amendment would make no sense, nor stop mass shootings.
Aaron Greene, veteran, Kennewick
